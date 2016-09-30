Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)
ARBN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
745.75INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
K. Ragunathan
|54
|2012
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
K. Nityananda Reddy
|59
|2012
|Whole-Time Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Santhanam Subramanian
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer
|
B. Adi Reddy
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
N. Govindarajan
|49
|2012
|Managing Director, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets U.S. FDA nod for esomeprazole magnesium DR capsules OTC
- Exclusive: Africa to get state-of-art HIV drugs for $75 a year |
- BRIEF-Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA approval for drugs used for treatement of HIV-1 infection
- UPDATE 2-India's Sun Pharma reports Q1 loss as generics business suffers
- Indian shares extend decline; Tata Motors skids