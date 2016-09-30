Edition:
United Kingdom

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBN.NS)

ARBN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

745.75INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.20 (-0.69%)
Prev Close
Rs750.95
Open
Rs760.25
Day's High
Rs760.25
Day's Low
Rs743.40
Volume
1,137,247
Avg. Vol
2,754,272
52-wk High
Rs831.25
52-wk Low
Rs503.05

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

K. Ragunathan

54 2012 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

K. Nityananda Reddy

59 2012 Whole-Time Vice Chairman of the Board

Santhanam Subramanian

2014 Chief Financial Officer

B. Adi Reddy

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

N. Govindarajan

49 2012 Managing Director, Executive Director
» More People

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd News

» More ARBN.NS News