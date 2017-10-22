Arcelik AS (ARCLK.IS)
ARCLK.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
21.80TRY
22 Oct 2017
21.80TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-1.56TL (-6.68%)
-1.56TL (-6.68%)
Prev Close
23.36TL
23.36TL
Open
23.08TL
23.08TL
Day's High
23.08TL
23.08TL
Day's Low
21.76TL
21.76TL
Volume
8,705,207
8,705,207
Avg. Vol
1,608,997
1,608,997
52-wk High
27.46TL
27.46TL
52-wk Low
19.45TL
19.45TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rahmi Koc
|86
|Chairman of the Board
|
Hakan Bulgurlu
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Board
|
Omer Koc
|55
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Polat Sen
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Cemal Ozturk
|Chief Production & Technology Officer