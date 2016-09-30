African Rainbow Minerals Ltd (ARIJ.J)
ARIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
11,244.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
11,244.00ZAc
2:11pm BST
Change (% chg)
47.00 (+0.42%)
47.00 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
11,197.00
11,197.00
Open
11,316.00
11,316.00
Day's High
11,372.00
11,372.00
Day's Low
11,146.00
11,146.00
Volume
597,665
597,665
Avg. Vol
832,845
832,845
52-wk High
12,690.00
12,690.00
52-wk Low
6,726.00
6,726.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrice Motsepe
|55
|2004
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Michael Schmidt
|58
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Abigail Mukhuba
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Michael Arnold
|59
|2009
|Financial Director, Executive Director
|
Thando Mkatshana
|47
|2015
|Chief Executive - ARM Copper, Chief Executive - ARM Coal, Executive Director
- African Rainbow Minerals fires KPMG as auditor
- African Rainbow Minerals fires KPMG as auditor
- BRIEF-African Rainbow drops KPMG South Africa as internal auditor
- UPDATE 1-S.Africa's ARM doubles profit helped by higher metal prices
- African Rainbow Minerals FY profit boosted by improved commodity prices