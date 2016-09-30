Edition:
United Kingdom

Aareal Bank AG (ARLG.DE)

ARLG.DE on Xetra

35.72EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.51 (+1.46%)
Prev Close
€35.21
Open
€35.22
Day's High
€35.76
Day's Low
€35.13
Volume
260,978
Avg. Vol
273,267
52-wk High
€38.95
52-wk Low
€30.45

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Marija Korsch

69 2013 Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board

Hermann Merkens

2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Associate

York-Detlef Buelow

2001 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Stephan Schueller

65 2015 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Christiane Kunisch-Wolff

2016 Member of the Management Board, Chief Risk Officer
Aareal Bank AG News

