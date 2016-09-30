Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)
ARLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
19,717.00ZAc
1:54pm BST
19,717.00ZAc
1:54pm BST
Change (% chg)
154.00 (+0.79%)
154.00 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
19,563.00
19,563.00
Open
19,540.00
19,540.00
Day's High
19,757.00
19,757.00
Day's Low
19,507.00
19,507.00
Volume
87,545
87,545
Avg. Vol
136,124
136,124
52-wk High
19,757.00
19,757.00
52-wk Low
11,877.00
11,877.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Theunis Eloff
|61
|2014
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Christiaan Schutte
|56
|2009
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Daniel Ferreira
|60
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Gary Arnold
|44
|2016
|Managing Director - Agriculture, Executive Director
|
Andrew Crocker
|46
|2016
|Managing Director - Meadow Feeds of Astral Operations Limited, Executive Director
- BRIEF-Astral Foods sees FY HEPS up between 80-100 pct
- BRIEF-Astral Foods FY HEPS to be at least 1,592 cents per share
- UPDATE 1-South Africa's RCL Foods finds bird flu at poultry farm
- BRIEF-Astral Foods says avian influenza infection spread to other sheds on farm
- South African poultry producer Astral confirms second outbreak of avian flu