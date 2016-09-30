Edition:
Astral Foods Ltd (ARLJ.J)

ARLJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

19,717.00ZAc
1:54pm BST
Change (% chg)

154.00 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
19,563.00
Open
19,540.00
Day's High
19,757.00
Day's Low
19,507.00
Volume
87,545
Avg. Vol
136,124
52-wk High
19,757.00
52-wk Low
11,877.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Theunis Eloff

61 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Christiaan Schutte

56 2009 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Daniel Ferreira

60 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Gary Arnold

44 2016 Managing Director - Agriculture, Executive Director

Andrew Crocker

46 2016 Managing Director - Meadow Feeds of Astral Operations Limited, Executive Director
Astral Foods Ltd News

