Edition:
United Kingdom

bet-at-home.com AG (ARTG.DE)

ARTG.DE on Xetra

118.50EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-2.00 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
€120.50
Open
€120.50
Day's High
€121.05
Day's Low
€118.50
Volume
9,997
Avg. Vol
30,320
52-wk High
€150.30
52-wk Low
€66.77

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Martin Arendts

2007 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Franz Oemer

2008 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Michael Quatember

2012 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Isabelle Andres

50 2012 Member of the Supervisory Board

Jean-Laurent Nabet

52 2009 Member of the Supervisory Board
» More People

bet-at-home.com AG News

» More ARTG.DE News