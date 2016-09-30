Aarti Industries Ltd (ARTI.NS)
ARTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
910.00INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs14.90 (+1.66%)
Prev Close
Rs895.10
Open
Rs891.15
Day's High
Rs911.00
Day's Low
Rs886.95
Volume
27,346
Avg. Vol
48,296
52-wk High
Rs1,039.70
52-wk Low
Rs653.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajendra Gogri
|55
|2012
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rashesh Gogri
|41
|2012
|Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shantilal Shah
|77
|1990
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Chetan Gandhi
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Mona Patel
|2007
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary