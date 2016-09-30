Arvind Ltd (ARVN.NS)
ARVN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
400.35INR
10:05am BST
400.35INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.25 (+1.84%)
Rs7.25 (+1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs393.10
Rs393.10
Open
Rs392.00
Rs392.00
Day's High
Rs401.00
Rs401.00
Day's Low
Rs392.00
Rs392.00
Volume
1,129,804
1,129,804
Avg. Vol
1,284,113
1,284,113
52-wk High
Rs426.85
Rs426.85
52-wk Low
Rs321.25
Rs321.25
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Sanjay Lalbhai
|62
|2007
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jayesh Shah
|54
|2011
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Ramnik Bhimani
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Kulin Lalbhai
|30
|2012
|Executive Director
|
Punit Lalbhai
|32
|2012
|Executive Director
- BRIEF-Arvind Ltd raises 1 bln rupees by allotment of NCDs
- BRIEF-India's Arvind expects revenue, profitability to return to normal levels by Dec-qtr
- BRIEF-India's Arvind June-qtr consol profit down 23 pct
- BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd seeks members' nod to issue NCDs worth upto INR 5 bln
- BRIEF-India's Arvind Ltd March-qtr consol profit down about 1 pct