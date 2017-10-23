Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)
ARWA.L on London Stock Exchange
411.25GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
411.25
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
302,680
52-wk High
480.00
52-wk Low
266.75
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jonathan Bloomer
|62
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lee Rochford
|49
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Zachary Lewy
|40
|2013
|Founder, Executive Director
|
Rob Memmott
|42
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Stewart Hamilton
|39
|2013
|General Counsel, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-Debt collector Arrow Global's CFO to step down
- UPDATE 1-Debt collector Arrow Global sees opportunities from European banking reforms
- BRIEF-Arrow Global chief says no recent approaches from private equity players for company
- Debt collector Arrow Global's first half profit rises
- Debt collector Arrow Global's H1 profit rises