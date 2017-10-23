Edition:
United Kingdom

Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA (ARZZ3.SA)

ARZZ3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

53.30BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.15 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
R$ 53.45
Open
R$ 53.48
Day's High
R$ 53.87
Day's Low
R$ 53.00
Volume
106,300
Avg. Vol
395,127
52-wk High
R$ 55.31
52-wk Low
R$ 23.01

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anderson Lemos Birman

62 2013 Chairman of the Board

Alexandre Cafe Birman

40 2013 Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Thiago Lima Borges

35 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Corporate Affairs Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Marco Antonio Ferreira Coelho

61 2015 Officer

Jose Ernesto Beni Bologna

68 Director
Arezzo Industria e Comercio SA News

