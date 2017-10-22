Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (ASELS.IS)
ASELS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
30.94TRY
22 Oct 2017
30.94TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.18TL (+3.97%)
1.18TL (+3.97%)
Prev Close
29.76TL
29.76TL
Open
29.86TL
29.86TL
Day's High
30.94TL
30.94TL
Day's Low
29.86TL
29.86TL
Volume
11,634,772
11,634,772
Avg. Vol
6,126,235
6,126,235
52-wk High
30.94TL
30.94TL
52-wk Low
9.33TL
9.33TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mustafa Seker
|48
|2015
|Chairman of the Board
|
Faik Eken
|56
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Murat Ucuncu
|58
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Okan Turan
|49
|2016
|Vice General Manager - Financial Management
|
Ismet Atalar
|59
|2014
|Vice General Manager - Research and Development and Technology Management