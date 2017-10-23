AES Gener SA (ASG.SN)
ASG.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange
220.10CLP
23 Oct 2017
220.10CLP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-2.21 (-0.99%)
$-2.21 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
$222.31
$222.31
Open
$222.31
$222.31
Day's High
$223.90
$223.90
Day's Low
$217.15
$217.15
Volume
5,856,928
5,856,928
Avg. Vol
3,768,644
3,768,644
52-wk High
$277.99
$277.99
52-wk Low
$203.00
$203.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Luis Felipe Ceron Ceron
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
|
Bernerd da Santos
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Vicente Javier Giorgio
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Ricardo Manuel Falu
|2015
|Vice President of Finance
|
Fidel Venegas
|Vice President - Operations
- Japan's Mizuho quietly withdrew from Chilean hydro project -sources
- Exclusive: Lenders, auditors raise red flags at Chilean hydro project
- Exclusive - Lenders, auditors raise red flags at Chilean hydro project
- UPDATE 1-AES Gener sees costs rising further at Chilean hydropower project
- AES Gener sees costs rising further at Chilean hydropower project