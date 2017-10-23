Edition:
United Kingdom

AES Gener SA (ASG.SN)

ASG.SN on Santiago Stock Exchange

220.10CLP
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.21 (-0.99%)
Prev Close
$222.31
Open
$222.31
Day's High
$223.90
Day's Low
$217.15
Volume
5,856,928
Avg. Vol
3,768,644
52-wk High
$277.99
52-wk Low
$203.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Luis Felipe Ceron Ceron

2016 Chairman of the Board

Bernerd da Santos

2017 Chairman of the Board

Vicente Javier Giorgio

2016 Chief Executive Officer

Ricardo Manuel Falu

2015 Vice President of Finance

Fidel Venegas

Vice President - Operations
AES Gener SA News

