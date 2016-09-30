Asian Granito India Ltd (ASGI.NS)
ASGI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
495.95INR
10:05am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.40 (-0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs499.35
Open
Rs501.00
Day's High
Rs501.00
Day's Low
Rs489.30
Volume
49,858
Avg. Vol
91,441
52-wk High
Rs518.00
52-wk Low
Rs176.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kamleshbhai Patel
|42
|2013
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Director - Finance, Managing Director
|
Mukeshbhai Patel
|2011
|Managing Director, Whole Time Director
|
Renuka Upadhyay
|2014
|Deputy General Manager, Company Secretary - Legal and Secretarial
|
Bhaveshbhai Patel
|2011
|Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Bhogibhai Patel
|2011
|Manager - Marketing, Executive Director