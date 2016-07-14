Edition:
United Kingdom

Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM.L)

ASHM.L on London Stock Exchange

378.20GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
378.20
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,189,383
52-wk High
392.20
52-wk Low
269.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Peter Gibbs

2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Mark Coombs

56 1998 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Tom Shippey

42 2013 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Michael Perman

Company Secretary

Clive Adamson

60 2015 Non-Executive Director
Ashmore Group PLC News

Market Views

