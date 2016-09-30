Edition:
United Kingdom

Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS)

ASOK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

128.80INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs128.20
Open
Rs128.90
Day's High
Rs129.35
Day's Low
Rs127.50
Volume
2,827,958
Avg. Vol
10,552,844
52-wk High
Rs131.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dheeraj Hinduja

2010 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Vinod Dasari

50 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Gopal Mahadevan

2013 Chief Financial Officer

Seshu Bhagavathula

2016 Chief Technology Officer

N. Ramanathan

2013 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
Ashok Leyland Ltd News

