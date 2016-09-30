Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.NS)
ASOK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
128.80INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dheeraj Hinduja
|2010
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Vinod Dasari
|50
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Gopal Mahadevan
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Seshu Bhagavathula
|2016
|Chief Technology Officer
|
N. Ramanathan
|2013
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
- BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland Sept total sales up about 28 pct y-o-y
- India's auto industry gears up for government's electric vehicles push
- BRIEF-Ashok Leyland says Ashok Leyland Defence Systems signs MOU with Rosoboronexport, ELCOM
- BRIEF-India's Ashok Leyland August total sales up 25 pct
- BRIEF-Ashok Leyland gets order worth over 1.20 bln rupees from Rivigo