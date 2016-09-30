Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.BO)
ASPN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,220.50INR
11:15am BST
1,220.50INR
11:15am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs48.10 (+4.10%)
Rs48.10 (+4.10%)
Prev Close
Rs1,172.40
Rs1,172.40
Open
Rs1,173.00
Rs1,173.00
Day's High
Rs1,233.00
Rs1,233.00
Day's Low
Rs1,173.00
Rs1,173.00
Volume
212,695
212,695
Avg. Vol
75,462
75,462
52-wk High
Rs1,261.25
Rs1,261.25
52-wk Low
Rs850.10
Rs850.10
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ashwin Choksi
|72
|2009
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
K. B. S. Anand
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director and Director
|
Ashwin Dani
|74
|2009
|Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Jayesh Merchant
|Chief Financial Officer, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, President - Industrial JVs
|
Mahendra Choksi
|1992
|Non-Executive Director