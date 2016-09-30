Astra Micro Wave Products Ltd (ASTM.NS)
ASTM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
123.75INR
10:06am BST
123.75INR
10:06am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.25 (-1.79%)
Rs-2.25 (-1.79%)
Prev Close
Rs126.00
Rs126.00
Open
Rs125.80
Rs125.80
Day's High
Rs126.55
Rs126.55
Day's Low
Rs123.25
Rs123.25
Volume
150,079
150,079
Avg. Vol
252,997
252,997
52-wk High
Rs149.25
Rs149.25
52-wk Low
Rs101.50
Rs101.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shiban Koul
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
P. Chitrakar
|64
|Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
|
T. Anjaneyulu
|2010
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
B. Malla Reddy
|68
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
S. Gurunatha Reddy
|56
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director