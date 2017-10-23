Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASURB.MX)
ASURB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
339.48MXN
23 Oct 2017
339.48MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.14 (+0.04%)
$0.14 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$339.34
$339.34
Open
$343.02
$343.02
Day's High
$347.98
$347.98
Day's Low
$336.51
$336.51
Volume
181,208
181,208
Avg. Vol
344,667
344,667
52-wk High
$404.00
$404.00
52-wk Low
$276.00
$276.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fernando Gerardo Chico Pardo
|65
|2011
|Chairman of the Board
|
Adolfo Castro Rivas
|53
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial and Strategic Planning Officer
|
Hector Navarrete Munoz
|57
|2003
|Director of Regional Airports
|
Claudio Gongora Morales
|65
|2001
|Legal Director
|
Manuel Gutierrez Sola
|54
|2003
|Director of Sales
- BRIEF-ASUR provides update on Colombian acquisition
- BRIEF-ASUR announces the Impact of Hurricane Maria on Luis Muñoz Marín Airport
- BRIEF-Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv's total passenger traffic for August 2017 increased by 8.9% compared to August 2016
- BRIEF-ASUR, PSP Investments buy 50 pct stake in Aerostar
- EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks jump as protests fail to dent reform hopes