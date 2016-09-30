Edition:
United Kingdom

Assystem SA (ASY.PA)

ASY.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

33.57EUR
3:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.11 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
€33.68
Open
€33.55
Day's High
€33.69
Day's Low
€33.43
Volume
5,561
Avg. Vol
12,695
52-wk High
€37.67
52-wk Low
€25.54

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michel Combes

55 2004 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Dominique Louis

2013 Chairman of the Management Board, Member of the Executive Committee

Gilbert Lehmann

69 Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Philippe Chevallier

54 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Legal Officer

Gerard Brescon

2013 Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Executive Vice President - Human Resources, Chairman of Assystem France
» More People

Assystem SA News

» More ASY.PA News