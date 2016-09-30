Altice NV (ATCA.AS)
ATCA.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange
17.28EUR
9:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jurgen van Breukelen
|47
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dexter Goei
|45
|2016
|President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altice USA
|
Michel Combes
|55
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Dennis Okhuijsen
|46
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Jeremie Bonnin
|43
|2015
|General Secretary, Permanent Representative of A4 S.A., Executive Director
- LPC-Europe's lev market set for €7.6bn of LBO loans
- BRIEF-Altice re-starts 1 bln euros share buyback programme
- CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-Russia's MTS bets on "fancy" fintech to capture clients
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Russia's MTS bets on "fancy" fintech to capture clients
- Altice complains of rivals' pressure over Media Capital takeover