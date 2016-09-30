Edition:
United Kingdom

Ateme SA (ATEME.PA)

ATEME.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

17.85EUR
2:51pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.26 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
€18.11
Open
€18.14
Day's High
€18.26
Day's Low
€17.79
Volume
33,659
Avg. Vol
30,158
52-wk High
€19.90
52-wk Low
€4.95

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michel Artieres

1991 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder

Fabrice Sana

2007 Chief Financial Officer

Joseph Soueidi

2009 Chief Operating Officer

Pierre Larbier

Chief Technology Officer

Yossi Aloni

Chief Marketing Officer
Ateme SA News

