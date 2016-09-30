Edition:
United Kingdom

Athabasca Oil Corp (ATH.TO)

ATH.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

1.06CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
$1.07
Open
$1.07
Day's High
$1.09
Day's Low
$1.05
Volume
481,459
Avg. Vol
1,009,356
52-wk High
$2.14
52-wk Low
$0.85

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ronald Eckhardt

61 2016 Independent Chairman of the Board

Robert Broen

2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Kimberly Anderson

2014 Chief Financial Officer

Anne Schenkenberger

2010 Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary

Matthew Taylor

2014 Vice President - Capital Markets and Communications
Athabasca Oil Corp News

