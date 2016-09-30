Edition:
United Kingdom

Atul Ltd (ATLP.NS)

ATLP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,442.10INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs36.10 (+1.50%)
Prev Close
Rs2,406.00
Open
Rs2,376.05
Day's High
Rs2,453.10
Day's Low
Rs2,376.05
Volume
7,570
Avg. Vol
21,771
52-wk High
Rs2,585.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,880.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Sunil Lalbhai

55 2007 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Thirukonda Kannan

57 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director

Lalit Patni

2014 Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Samveg Lalbhai

Managing Director, Executive Director

B. Mohanan

65 2009 Whole time Director
Atul Ltd News

