Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO)

ATP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.18CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
$3.22
Open
$3.19
Day's High
$3.20
Day's Low
$3.16
Volume
26,372
Avg. Vol
48,525
52-wk High
$3.67
52-wk Low
$2.87

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Irving Gerstein

76 2004 Independent Chairman of the Board

James Moore

59 2015 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Terrence Ronan

57 2012 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer and Corporate Secretary

Joseph Cofelice

59 2015 Executive Vice President - Commercial Development

R. Foster Duncan

63 2010 Independent Director
Atlantic Power Corp News

