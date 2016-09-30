Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO)
ATP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.18CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Irving Gerstein
|76
|2004
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
James Moore
|59
|2015
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Terrence Ronan
|57
|2012
|Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Principal Financial and Accounting Officer and Corporate Secretary
|
Joseph Cofelice
|59
|2015
|Executive Vice President - Commercial Development
|
R. Foster Duncan
|63
|2010
|Independent Director
- BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces repricing of APLP Holdings term loan
- BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corporation provides update on contractual arrangements for Naval Station and North Island projects
- BRIEF-Atlantic Power reports net loss per share attributable to shareholders $0.19
- BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces new contractual arrangements
- BRIEF-Atlantic Power Q1 loss per share $0.02