Grupa Azoty SA (ATTP.WA)
ATTP.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
72.02PLN
1:06pm BST
72.02PLN
1:06pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.41zł (-0.57%)
-0.41zł (-0.57%)
Prev Close
72.43zł
72.43zł
Open
72.20zł
72.20zł
Day's High
72.76zł
72.76zł
Day's Low
72.00zł
72.00zł
Volume
27,235
27,235
Avg. Vol
83,892
83,892
52-wk High
80.35zł
80.35zł
52-wk Low
51.52zł
51.52zł
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wojciech Wardacki
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Tomasz Karusewicz
|42
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Witold Szczypinski
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board, General Director
|
Tomasz Hinc
|2016
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board
|
Grzegorz Kadzielawski
|2017
|Vice Chairman of the Management Board