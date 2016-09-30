Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)
ATUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
464.30INR
10:07am BST
464.30INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.50 (-0.54%)
Rs-2.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs466.80
Rs466.80
Open
Rs467.95
Rs467.95
Day's High
Rs471.00
Rs471.00
Day's Low
Rs462.50
Rs462.50
Volume
17,742
17,742
Avg. Vol
56,276
56,276
52-wk High
Rs512.00
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs389.30
Rs389.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jayantibhai Chandra
|57
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Mahendrakumar Patel
|49
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director
|
Paras Viramgama
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Niraj Chandra
|33
|2012
|Whole Time Director
|
Vijay Kedia
|51
|Non-Executive Non-Independent Director