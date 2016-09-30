Edition:
United Kingdom

Atul Auto Ltd (ATUL.NS)

ATUL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

464.30INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs466.80
Open
Rs467.95
Day's High
Rs471.00
Day's Low
Rs462.50
Volume
17,742
Avg. Vol
56,276
52-wk High
Rs512.00
52-wk Low
Rs389.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jayantibhai Chandra

57 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Mahendrakumar Patel

49 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Whole Time Director

Paras Viramgama

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Niraj Chandra

33 2012 Whole Time Director

Vijay Kedia

51 Non-Executive Non-Independent Director
Atul Auto Ltd News

