Auryn Resources Inc (AUG.TO)

AUG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.13CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.09 (-4.05%)
Prev Close
$2.22
Open
$2.16
Day's High
$2.16
Day's Low
$2.02
Volume
489,123
Avg. Vol
104,841
52-wk High
$3.85
52-wk Low
$2.02

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ivan Bebek

2015 Executive Chairman of the Board

Shawn Wallace

2013 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Peter Rees

2012 Chief Financial Officer, Secretary

Michael Henrichsen

2013 Chief Operating Officer

Antonio Arribas

2015 Director
Auryn Resources Inc News