Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUP.TO)

AUP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.67CAD
8:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
$7.77
Open
$7.89
Day's High
$7.90
Day's Low
$7.50
Volume
57,615
Avg. Vol
55,130
52-wk High
$14.17
52-wk Low
$2.75

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Glickman

57 2017 Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Bourgeault

2011 Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary

Michael Martin

2014 Chief Operating Officer

Neil Solomons

2013 Chief Marketing Officer

Celia Economides

2016 Associate Vice President, Corporate Communications & Patient Advocacy
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc News

