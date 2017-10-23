Autopistas del Sol SA (AUS.BA)
AUS.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
114.35ARS
23 Oct 2017
114.35ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$2.35 (+2.10%)
$2.35 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
$112.00
$112.00
Open
$115.00
$115.00
Day's High
$117.00
$117.00
Day's Low
$113.50
$113.50
Volume
84,039
84,039
Avg. Vol
46,888
46,888
52-wk High
$118.45
$118.45
52-wk Low
$40.05
$40.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Andres Alfonso Barberis Martin
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Esteban Ernesto Perez
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Guillermo Osvaldo Diaz
|58
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Carlos Javier Parimbelli
|2015
|Chief Financial and Administrative Officer
|
Luis Ramon Freixas Pinto
|Director of Investor Relations