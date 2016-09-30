Edition:
United Kingdom

Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)

AVEU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,101.10INR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-25.30 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,126.40
Open
Rs1,127.00
Day's High
Rs1,148.50
Day's Low
Rs1,095.00
Volume
1,185,001
Avg. Vol
1,066,476
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs558.30

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ramesh Damani

59 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Ramakant Baheti

43 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Ashu Gupta

42 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Dheeraj Kampani

40 2016 Vice President - Buying and Merchandising

Hitesh Shah

46 2014 Associate Vice President - Operations
» More People

Avenue Supermarts Ltd News

» More AVEU.NS News