Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)
AVMD.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
1,338.25EUR
3:19pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric Trappier
|57
|2013
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Management Committee
|
Serge Dassault
|90
|Honorary Chairman
|
Charles Edelstenne
|79
|2013
|Honorary Chairman
|
Denis Dasse
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Loik Segalen
|57
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Committee
