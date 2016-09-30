Edition:
United Kingdom

Avanti Feeds Ltd (AVNT.NS)

AVNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,656.70INR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-54.20 (-2.00%)
Prev Close
Rs2,710.90
Open
Rs2,750.00
Day's High
Rs2,750.00
Day's Low
Rs2,630.00
Volume
94,172
Avg. Vol
124,819
52-wk High
Rs2,800.00
52-wk Low
Rs415.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

A. Indra Kumar

2014 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

C. Ramachandra Rao

59 Joint Managing Director, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director

Karthikeya Misra

2016 Director - Nominee of APIDC

Wai Yat Lee

49 2012 Non-Executive Director

N. Ram Prasad

59 1993 Non-Executive Director
Avanti Feeds Ltd News