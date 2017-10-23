Edition:
American Express Co (AXP.N)

AXP.N on New York Stock Exchange

92.38USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.29 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
$92.09
Open
$92.35
Day's High
$93.09
Day's Low
$92.23
Volume
680,540
Avg. Vol
1,131,001
52-wk High
$93.34
52-wk Low
$65.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Kenneth Chenault

65 2001 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Stephen Squeri

58 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Jeffrey Campbell

56 2013 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance

Douglas Buckminster

56 2015 President - Global Consumer Services Group

James Bush

58 2015 President - Global Network and International Consumer Services
American Express Co News

