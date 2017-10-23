Axtel SAB de CV (AXTELCPO.MX)
AXTELCPO.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
4.02MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Alvaro Fernandez Garza
|49
|2016
|Co-Chairman of the Board
|
Tomas Milmo Santos
|51
|2015
|Co-Chairman of the Board
|
Sergio Rolando Zubiran Shetler
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Adrian de los Santos Escobedo
|2017
|Corporate Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations
|
Adrian Cuadros Gutierrez
|Chief Technology Officer