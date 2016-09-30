Edition:
United Kingdom

Axway Software SA (AXW.PA)

AXW.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

23.10EUR
3:20pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.10 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
€23.20
Open
€23.09
Day's High
€23.10
Day's Low
€22.91
Volume
3,974
Avg. Vol
14,483
52-wk High
€33.40
52-wk Low
€22.04

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Pierre Pasquier

78 2001 Chairman of the Board

Jean-Marc Lazzari

2015 Chief Executive Officer

Kathleen Clark Bracco

45 2011 Director

Yves de Talhouet

55 2012 Director

Michael Gollner

55 2012 Director
Axway Software SA News

