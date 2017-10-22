Edition:
United Kingdom

Aygaz AS (AYGAZ.IS)

AYGAZ.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

15.74TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-0.44%)
Prev Close
15.81TL
Open
15.80TL
Day's High
15.85TL
Day's Low
15.73TL
Volume
289,217
Avg. Vol
384,500
52-wk High
17.18TL
52-wk Low
10.25TL

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rahmi Koc

86 Chairman of the Board

Omer Koc

55 Vice Chairman of the Board

Ali Kizilkaya

2010 Vice General Manager - Technical Affairs and Investments

Gokhan Tezel

2015 General Manager

Fikret Cosar

2016 Vice General Manager - Sales
