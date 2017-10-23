Edition:
United Kingdom

Boeing Co (BA.N)

BA.N on New York Stock Exchange

262.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.43 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
$264.75
Open
$265.13
Day's High
$265.95
Day's Low
$262.15
Volume
838,306
Avg. Vol
838,411
52-wk High
$265.95
52-wk Low
$136.72

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Dennis Muilenburg

53 2016 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Raymond Conner

61 2016 Vice Chairman

Gregory Smith

50 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Corporate Business Development Strategy

Bertrand-Marc Allen

43 2015 Senior Vice President, President - Boeing International

J. Michael Luttig

63 2009 Executive Vice President, General Counsel
Boeing Co News

