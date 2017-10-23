Boeing Co (BA.N)
BA.N on New York Stock Exchange
262.32USD
23 Oct 2017
262.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-2.43 (-0.92%)
$-2.43 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
$264.75
$264.75
Open
$265.13
$265.13
Day's High
$265.95
$265.95
Day's Low
$262.15
$262.15
Volume
838,306
838,306
Avg. Vol
838,411
838,411
52-wk High
$265.95
$265.95
52-wk Low
$136.72
$136.72
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dennis Muilenburg
|53
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Raymond Conner
|61
|2016
|Vice Chairman
|
Gregory Smith
|50
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Corporate Business Development Strategy
|
Bertrand-Marc Allen
|43
|2015
|Senior Vice President, President - Boeing International
|
J. Michael Luttig
|63
|2009
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel
- Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines |
- Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines |
- UPDATE 4-Arconic taps veteran GE exec as CEO, Elliott pleased with choice
- Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines
- As scandal widens, Japan's Kobe Steel faces key debt test