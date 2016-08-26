Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L)
BAB.L on London Stock Exchange
824.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
824.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
824.00
824.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,598,010
1,598,010
52-wk High
1,038.00
1,038.00
52-wk Low
794.50
794.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Turner
|68
|2008
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Archie Bethel
|2016
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Franco Martinelli
|2014
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
John Davies
|2015
|Chief Executive - Support Services division, Executive Director
|
William Tame
|59
|2014
|Chief Executive - International division, Executive Director
