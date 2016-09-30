Bajaj Corp Ltd (BACO.NS)
BACO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
459.00INR
10:07am BST
459.00INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs24.10 (+5.54%)
Rs24.10 (+5.54%)
Prev Close
Rs434.90
Rs434.90
Open
Rs433.45
Rs433.45
Day's High
Rs462.90
Rs462.90
Day's Low
Rs432.00
Rs432.00
Volume
230,769
230,769
Avg. Vol
114,664
114,664
52-wk High
Rs462.90
Rs462.90
52-wk Low
Rs324.50
Rs324.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kushagra Bajaj
|2007
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Apoorv Bajaj
|2009
|Executive President
|
D. Maloo
|52
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Hitesh Kanani
|2016
|Company Secretary, Compliance Officer
|
Sumit Malhotra
|53
|2011
|Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director