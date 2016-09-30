Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD.TO)
BAD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
29.16CAD
9:00pm BST
29.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.24 (-0.82%)
$-0.24 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
$29.40
$29.40
Open
$29.57
$29.57
Day's High
$29.63
$29.63
Day's Low
$28.83
$28.83
Volume
46,826
46,826
Avg. Vol
141,616
141,616
52-wk High
$36.22
$36.22
52-wk Low
$21.51
$21.51
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Glen Roane
|60
|2014
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Paul Vanderberg
|57
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Gerald Schiefelbein
|56
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance
|
John Kelly
|2015
|Chief Operating Officer
|
George Chung
|2017
|Vice-President - Canadian Operations – East
- UPDATE 3-Short seller Cohodes hits Canada again with latest target -Exchange Income
- Short seller Cohodes targets yet another Canadian firm: Exchange Income
- PRESS DIGEST- Canada- June 29
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends slightly lower as Home Capital, big banks weigh
- BRIEF-Badger Daylighting CEO's response on Marc Cohodes' short position