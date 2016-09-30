Edition:
United Kingdom

Badger Daylighting Ltd (BAD.TO)

BAD.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

29.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.24 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
$29.40
Open
$29.57
Day's High
$29.63
Day's Low
$28.83
Volume
46,826
Avg. Vol
141,616
52-wk High
$36.22
52-wk Low
$21.51

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Glen Roane

60 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board

Paul Vanderberg

57 2016 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Gerald Schiefelbein

56 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance

John Kelly

2015 Chief Operating Officer

George Chung

2017 Vice-President - Canadian Operations – East
