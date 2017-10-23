Edition:
United Kingdom

BAE Systems PLC (BAES.L)

BAES.L on London Stock Exchange

599.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
599.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
9,398,680
52-wk High
682.50
52-wk Low
532.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Roger Carr

69 2014 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Charles Woodburn

45 2017 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Peter Lynas

58 2011 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Gerard DeMuro

61 2014 President and Chief Executive Officer of BAE Systems, Inc.; Executive Director

David Parkes

Company Secretary
BAE Systems PLC News

