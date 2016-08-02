A.G.Barr PLC (BAG.L)
BAG.L on London Stock Exchange
624.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
624.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
624.50
624.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
113,437
113,437
52-wk High
663.00
663.00
52-wk Low
469.40
469.40
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Nicolson
|63
|2015
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Roger White
|2004
|Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Stuart Lorimer
|2015
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Jonathan Kemp
|2003
|Commercial Director, Executive Director
|
Andrew Memmott
|2013
|Supply Chain Director, Executive Director
- Are these 3 Brexit beaters set to fly after today's news?
- Are Royal Mail plc, AG Barr plc and Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc set to soar by 20%+?
- Could A.G. Barr plc Be A Better Buy Than Tesco PLC And Ascent Resources Plc?
- 5 FTSE 250 Stars Offering Irresistible Value: Britvic Plc, Halfords Group plc, Supergroup PLC, Marston's PLC & A.G. Barr plc
- Are These The FTSE's Safest Dividends? British American Tobacco plc, A.G. Barr plc And Randgold Resources Limited
- Are HSBC Holdings plc, A.G. Barr plc And Whitbread plc On Track For Successful Comebacks?