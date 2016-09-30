Bharat Electronics Ltd (BAJE.NS)
BAJE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
174.80INR
10:07am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
M. Gowtama
|55
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Koshy Alexander
|2017
|Director - Finance, Whole Time Director
|
S. Sreenivas
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Hema Acharya
|2014
|General Manager
|
V. Bevinamarad
|General Manager