Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO)

BAMa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

53.79CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.36 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
$54.15
Open
$54.26
Day's High
$54.43
Day's Low
$53.71
Volume
507,843
Avg. Vol
884,616
52-wk High
$54.43
52-wk Low
$43.03

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Frank McKenna

69 2010 Independent Chairman of the Board

J. Bruce Flatt

51 2002 Chief Executive Officer, Senior Managing Partner, Director

Brian Lawson

2002 Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Partner

Jack Cockwell

76 Group Chairman, Director

A. Silber

36 2012 Vice President - Legal Affairs, Corporate Secretary
Brookfield Asset Management Inc News

