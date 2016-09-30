Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAMa.TO)
BAMa.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
53.79CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.36 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
$54.15
Open
$54.26
Day's High
$54.43
Day's Low
$53.71
Volume
507,843
Avg. Vol
884,616
52-wk High
$54.43
52-wk Low
$43.03
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Frank McKenna
|69
|2010
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
J. Bruce Flatt
|51
|2002
|Chief Executive Officer, Senior Managing Partner, Director
|
Brian Lawson
|2002
|Chief Financial Officer and Senior Managing Partner
|
Jack Cockwell
|76
|Group Chairman, Director
|
A. Silber
|36
|2012
|Vice President - Legal Affairs, Corporate Secretary
