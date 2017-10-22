Banvit Bandirma Vitaminli Yem Sanayi AS (BANVT.IS)
BANVT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
25.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
25.00TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
1.06TL (+4.43%)
1.06TL (+4.43%)
Prev Close
23.94TL
23.94TL
Open
23.94TL
23.94TL
Day's High
25.56TL
25.56TL
Day's Low
23.00TL
23.00TL
Volume
1,426,672
1,426,672
Avg. Vol
682,269
682,269
52-wk High
28.60TL
28.60TL
52-wk Low
3.16TL
3.16TL
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Celil Gorener
|2010
|Chairman of the Board
|
Alan Perese
|2011
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Yuksel Yilmaz
|Technical Support Director
|
Nerdin Alp
|2010
|Sales and Marketing Director
|
Erol Gorener
|2010
|General Manager, Member of the Board