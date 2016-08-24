Edition:
United Kingdom

Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

BARC.L on London Stock Exchange

195.45GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.25 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
195.70
Open
195.40
Day's High
195.75
Day's Low
193.15
Volume
25,821,543
Avg. Vol
37,091,789
52-wk High
244.40
52-wk Low
175.46

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ian Cheshire

57 2017 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate

John McFarlane

69 2015 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

James Staley

61 2015 Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Gerald Grimstone

67 2016 Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board

Tushar Morzaria

48 2013 Group Finance Director, Executive Director
» More People

Barclays PLC News

» More BARC.L News

Market Views

» More BARC.L Market Views