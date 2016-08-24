Barclays PLC (BARC.L)
BARC.L on London Stock Exchange
195.45GBp
23 Oct 2017
195.45GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.25 (-0.13%)
-0.25 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
195.70
195.70
Open
195.40
195.40
Day's High
195.75
195.75
Day's Low
193.15
193.15
Volume
25,821,543
25,821,543
Avg. Vol
37,091,789
37,091,789
52-wk High
244.40
244.40
52-wk Low
175.46
175.46
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ian Cheshire
|57
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board - Designate
|
John McFarlane
|69
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
James Staley
|61
|2015
|Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Gerald Grimstone
|67
|2016
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Tushar Morzaria
|48
|2013
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
