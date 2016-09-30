Edition:
BASF India Ltd (BASF.NS)

BASF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,684.80INR
10:09am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.20 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,688.00
Open
Rs1,706.55
Day's High
Rs1,721.95
Day's Low
Rs1,680.15
Volume
14,327
Avg. Vol
37,081
52-wk High
Rs1,869.90
52-wk Low
Rs990.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Raman Ramachandran

2013 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Narendranath Baliga

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director

Pradeep Chandan

2010 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Director - Legal

Rajesh Naik

2014 Wholetime Director

Prabir Das

Member - Management Committee
BASF India Ltd News