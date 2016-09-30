Bata India Ltd (BATA.NS)
BATA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
792.00INR
10:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-0.26%)
Prev Close
Rs794.05
Open
Rs794.00
Day's High
Rs801.00
Day's Low
Rs783.25
Volume
276,069
Avg. Vol
829,927
52-wk High
Rs808.00
52-wk Low
Rs399.20
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Uday Khanna
|65
|2011
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Ram Gupta
|56
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Executive Director
|
Maloy Gupta
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajeev Gopalakrishnan
|50
|2011
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Christopher Kirk
|61
|2016
|Additional Director