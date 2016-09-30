Bayer CropScience Ltd (BAYE.NS)
BAYE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,730.00INR
10:08am BST
3,730.00INR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-21.45 (-0.57%)
Rs-21.45 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs3,751.45
Rs3,751.45
Open
Rs3,749.95
Rs3,749.95
Day's High
Rs3,750.00
Rs3,750.00
Day's Low
Rs3,720.00
Rs3,720.00
Volume
5,805
5,805
Avg. Vol
12,131
12,131
52-wk High
Rs5,070.00
Rs5,070.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,669.65
Rs3,669.65
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pankaj Patel
|2016
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Richard van der Merwe
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Ulrich Stefer
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Rajiv Wani
|2013
|Vice President – Law, Patents & Compliance, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Miriam Colling-Hendelkens
|2017
|Additional Woman Director