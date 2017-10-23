Edition:
United Kingdom

Banco do Brasil SA (BBAS3.SA)

BBAS3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

36.20BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.31 (-3.49%)
Prev Close
R$ 37.51
Open
R$ 37.36
Day's High
R$ 37.39
Day's Low
R$ 36.20
Volume
6,320,100
Avg. Vol
7,284,066
52-wk High
R$ 37.75
52-wk Low
R$ 23.07

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Eduardo Refinetti Guardia

46 2016 Chairman of the Board

Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli

51 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Fabricio da Soller

42 Vice Chairman of the Board

Leonardo Silva de Loyola Reis

46 2015 Chief Financial Officer

Carlos Renato Bonetti

46 2016 Director of Risk Management
Banco do Brasil SA News

